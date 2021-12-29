WECHU considering new metrics for COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit may start analyzing COVID-19 differently, instead focusing on hospitalizations and not case counts.

“Like the number of deaths, the number of people hospitalized, the number of people in intensive care unit,” says acting medical officer of health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai.

He says other factors could include the number of kids missing school, or the absenteeism rate at workplaces.

“That may give us a better insight into the number of people currently infected by COVID,” Nesathurai said.

Ontario will announce changes to its official COVID-19 testing guidance sometime this week, as the surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant has made getting a test next to impossible.

“It is concerning that we’re seeing an increase in number of people testing positive,” says Nesathurai

Before the holidays, Ontario Public Health decided there would only be contact tracing in high-risk settings, like congregate care or hospitals.

“It doesn’t mean that there aren’t outbreaks in the community, but the ability to arbitrate them or make determinations about them may be more challenging,” says Nesathurai.

Testing for COVID-19 could look similar to other communal diseases, such as influenza.

“We assess the burden of the flu not for testing for the most part, although we test some people and we make a decision to arbitrate a flu case by the symptoms that are presented during the flu season,” explains Nesathurai.

Dr. Dale Kalina, an infectious disease specialist believes any changes should be based on science.

“Although we can see that kinda day five to seven there’s less likelihood of spread of the infection, really a little bit of a buffer zone is important,” Kalina said.

Nesathurai says the new pathway could mean the end of the pandemic, and start of an endemic.

“I do think that we are probably at that transition point or beginning that transition point,” he said.