WECHU declares COVID-19 at two Windsor-Essex schools
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit declared two more school COVID-19 outbreaks on Thursday.
WECHU has listed outbreaks at DM Eagle Public School in Tecumseh and East Mersea Public School in Wheatley.
According to the Greater Essex County District School Board website, DM Eagle has had five confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Dec. 6 and two at East Mersea on Dec. 9.
The WECHU has identified two cases associated with the outbreak at DM Eagle while the number of cases linked to the outbreak at East Mersea is still pending.
The outbreak at East Mersea is within a Grade 1 class, the health unit says.
With the two new outbreaks, there are now 13 active outbreaks in Windsor-Essex schools.
A variant of concern as not been identified at any of the schools at this time.
