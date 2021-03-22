A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Windsor women’s shelter.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit declared the outbreak at the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women on Bridge Avenue on Friday.

According to centre director Lady Laforet, one of the shelter's guests was routinely tested and was asymptomatic before the positive test.

The guest has since been moved to the isolation and recovery centre.

Laforet says they are doing onsite rapid testing and as of now, there are no other reported cases.