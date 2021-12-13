WECHU enforcement officers focus on educating businesses as confusion arises over new rules

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit had enforcement officers out over the weekend laying charges and helping clear up confusion over new public health measures for the region.

A Letter of Instruction limiting social gatherings and bar/restaurant capacity took effect on Friday, Dec. 10.

Health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says enforcement officers were focusing on providing education on the new rules.

“Overall I think things went pretty well,” says Dupuis.

She says similar to what they have done in the past when new restrictions are in place, it is important that businesses and individuals understand the changes.

“Our first goal always especially when there’s changes in any kind of direction is to ensure that we are educating,” says Dupuis. “We may provide a lot of notices of violation as we call them which is if we’re seeing something that’s not correct, we’ll work with businesses to educate and ensure they understand the rules that apply to them.”

Dupuis says there were several charges as well. An exact number of charges was not released.

“Mostly again this isn’t anything new, we continue to see challenges with compliance related to masking and adherence to Personal Protective Equipment, which is really important,” adds Dupuis.

The health unit is trying to clear up confusion with the new measures. Dupuis says the 10-person limit for social gatherings is also in place for restaurant and bars. This means that no more than 10 people should be sitting at one table.

"Social gatherings are no more than 10 people so again if it's at a restaurant or anywhere else it's 10 people," she says. "So you shouldn't really be seeing a gathering or table for more than 10 people."

Another point of clarification is over workplace holiday gatherings – which are prohibited in the letter.

"We've asked workplaces not to have holiday gatherings so those are prohibited under the Letter of Instruction,” says Dupuis. “It doesn't really matter where they occur, whether they're in the workplace or restaurant, workplace gatherings are prohibited. We ask that workplaces really have those virtual."