WECHU hopes province will 'pull some levers' to increase local vaccination rate

Windsor-Essex has reached a vaccine milestone, but is looking at other ways to achieve its target of 90 per cent community vaccination.

Latest figures show 80.6 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents aged five and up have been fully vaccinated, but officials are raising an eyebrow over a recent drop off in vaccinations.

“I think we’re all concerned with the drop. We still have quite a number of individuals who have still not received still a second dose,” says Nicole Dupuis, the CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, which is reporting a 46 per cent drop in vaccination rate from week two of the new year to week three.

Also concerning to officials is the number of people in the region who have not received a booster dose. According to the health unit, that includes about 188,000 people.

“We are regrouping and will adjust our plans and continue to provide outreach and opportunities,” says Dupuis.

Vaccine availability is improving. The health unit announced third doses of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are in strong supply and available to walk-ins.

The health unit also plans to focus its efforts on neighbourhoods where vaccine uptake is lower.

“I remain optimistic that we’ll hit the 90 per cent target, but I do think it’s up to community members to really make that effort to get vaccinated,” Dupuis says.

There’s also a local push to get more kids inoculated.

The Windsor-Essex board of health has passed a resolution asking the province to add the COVID vaccine to the list covered by the immunization for school pupils act, acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai told reporters during Thursday’s briefing.

“I think that is one policy lever that we as a community can exercise to try to improve vaccination rates,” Dr. Nesathurai says. “I’m hopeful that does come to fruition.”

The head of Ontario’s science table also believes it’s time to update the vaccine certificate.

“What would make them safer of course is if we have a vaccine certificate that calls for three doses as the requirement for a vaccine certificate, not two,” says Dr. Peter Juni.

So far, the province has indicated it will not yet be changing the vaccine certificate guideline for “fully vaccinated” to include three doses.