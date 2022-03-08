WECHU hosts catch-up immunization clinics for students in grades 7-12

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit started offering community catch-up immunization clinics on Tuesday for students in grades 7 through 12.

Students who have not started or completed their vaccination series for Hepatitis B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), and/or Meningococcal Disease will be able to book an appointment at clinic locations in the city and county.

Appointments are available during the weekdays, evenings and weekends. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available for those eligible as walk-ins only.

Clinics:

Devonshire Mall Clinic: 3100 Howard Ave., Windsor

Tuesdays: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesdays to Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

WECHUs Leamington office: 33 Princess St., Leamington

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Appointments for student catch-up vaccinations can be booked online at wechu.org/getimmunized or by calling 519-258-2146 extension 4500.