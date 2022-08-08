WECHU issues almost 8,000 suspension orders to Windsor-Essex high school students

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued 7,858 suspension orders to local high school students over incomplete immunization records.

The Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) R.S.O.1990 requires all students in Ontario to be up-to-date on immunizations.

Public health units are to maintain and review vaccine records for every student attending school in their region and those not up-to-date can be suspended from school for up to 20 days.

WECHU completed a review of all secondary student immunization records in June and initial notices were provided to individuals with records considered to be incomplete.

The health unit says it is part of the continued work to prevent the spread of vaccine preventable diseases.

These students were either overdue for one or more vaccines, or they have not submitted their updated records to the health unit.

As the next step of the ISPA enforcement process, the suspension orders were issued, providing options for students to get any missing immunizations and update their immunization records. This order notifies students that their records must be updated to the WECHU by Monday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. or the students will be suspended for up to 20 days, starting Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Catch-up immunization clinics are being offered at the WECHU offices and across various locations in Windsor and Essex County, and will continue for the rest of the summer. Families can visit the WECHU website to book an immunization or to submit immunization records online. Families can also call WECHU at 519-258-2146, ext. 4500 to book an appointment.