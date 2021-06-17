WECHU issues boil water advisory for some Leamington areas

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a boil water advisory for some Leamington residents due to abnormal water sampling results.

Medical offier of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed issued the advisory Thursday for some customers serviced by the Wheatley Drinking Water System.

The advisory affects the following Leamington locations:

A portion of Cotterie Park – (addresses 222 to 298 Cotterie Park)

A portion of Silver Avenue – (addresses 4 to 22 Silver Avenue)

A portion of Carr Avenue – (address 2 Carr Avenue)

A portion of Julien Avenue - (addresses 3 to 23 Julien Avenue)

A portion of Mersea Road 2 – (addresses 2126 to 2235 Mersea Road 2)

The WECHU is asking that only bottled water, or water brought to a hard boil for one minute be used for consumption, feeding infants, or food and ice preparation.

System users are advised to contact the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission at 519-436-0119 for more details.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice. The WECHU says there have been no illnesses reported to date.

For more information on boil water advisories, visit the WECHU website.