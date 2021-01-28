Windsor’s medical officer of health is issuing a Section 22 Order to ensure people are following self-isolation instructions.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the order applies to people who are supposed to be self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, have symptoms and are waiting test results or are listed as close contacts of confirmed cases.

The order takes effect on Feb.1 and will be in place for at least three months.

“Having this order in place will help us to give out a clear message and allows us enforcement if necessary,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Under the order, an individual can be charged up to $5,000. There are other provisions under the Reopening Ontario Act, which allow the bylaw officers and others to use the Section 22 Order to charge individuals.

“It just basically gives more tools for enforcement,” says Ahmed.

He says there are rare instances in Windsor-Essex where people are violating the rules for self-isolating. Ahmed says it’s more important than ever for individuals to follow the order to help prevent the spread.

“If they ignore the order we will be in the position where we see community spread again and adding on top of that is the new variant of concern that some of the other regions are seeing,” says Ahmed.

This order will come in to place when individuals are provided the instructions to self-isolate. The health unit will be doing follow-ups with cases and close contacts, as they normally do.

“If identified as a concern that the individual is not following precautions, we will take action,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed says he doesn’t want it to be a complaint-based approach, but rather an educational and investigation approach, with some clear consequences.

Marion Overholt, the executive director of Legal Assistance of Windsor and Community Legal Aid hopes bylaw officers will exercise discretion when enforcing the issue.

“I’m particularly worried about the situation for migrant workers because often English is not their first language and sometimes because of their working conditions they may be following the direction of their employer,” says Overholt.

She says when you look at the type of information that’s shared, they’re very technical terms.

