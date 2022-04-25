WECHU moving forward with consumption and treatment site on Wyandotte Street

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is moving forward with a supervised drug Consumption and Treatment Services (CTS) location downtown.

The new site will be at 101 Wyandotte Street. WECHU announced the lease agreement on Monday.

As part of the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS), the health unit has been working on opening a site since September 2019, to address the opioid crisis in the community.

In June 2021, WECHU announced it has ear-marked two locations - 101 Wyandotte Street East and 628 Goyeau Street.

CEO Nicole Dupuis says they did propose to move forward with the Goyeau site first, but they weren’t able to come to terms with that site.

According to WECHU, here is what CTS would provide: