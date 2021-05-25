WECHU proposes two safe injection sites

Officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will announce the locations of two possible safe injection sites sometime next week.

“A lot of work has been going into what is best needed for our community,” says CEO Theresa Marentette Tuesday. “We have selected a site we feel people will use. It is in downtown Windsor because that is what our data is showing.”

Once the locations are announced, a community consultation meeting will be schedule to allow local residents and businesses to raise any concerns.

Last August, The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit put out a call for any expression of interests. But nothing came from it.

The site is part of the health unit's Community Opioid and Substance Strategy.

The facility will offer a safe place to consume substances, but will also offer counselling, opioid-dependency treatments and other services to help break the cycle of addiction.

More to come.