WECHU ramping up plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution for children aged five to 11

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit should soon be able to start rolling out it’s COVID-19 vaccine plan for children aged five to 11, now that it has been approved by Health Canada.

The federal government authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine for younger children on Friday, approving Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose vaccine for five to 11 year olds.

The younger age group is now eligible to receive the vaccine in a smaller dosage than has been offered to those ages 12 and above.

The pediatric doses for younger children will be one-third of what has been offered to the 12-plus category. The doses can be given 21 days apart, according to Health Canada.

Acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said earlier this fall WECHU will be working with hospital partners, primary care providers and pharmacies to roll out the plan locally.

“I’m hopefully that we’ll have a multi-model channel of distribution, and as it relates to young people, it’s particular important that our colleagues in family practice are able to be included in distribution,” said Nesathurai.

The health unit said they will take direction from the federal and provincial government on how and when to start inoculating the younger age group.

Nesathurai said it’s particularly important to get the vaccination rates up in youth and children.

“We have to continue to work towards that goal so that we can continue to keep schools open for instruction,” said Nesathurai.

Health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says they are expecting some hesitation from parents and they are working to inform the public and answer questions.

“We have seen some reservations and hesitancy amongst the 12-17 age group, so we certainly anticipate moving to a younger age group that we’ll see similar reservations,” says Dupuis.

The federal government has procured 2.9 million doses of this vaccine, and has promised that deliveries would land in Canada shorty after regulatory authorization.

Health Canada’s authorization said clinical trials have shown that the Pfizer vaccine was 95 per cent effective in protecting trial participants from COVID-19 for those 16 years and older, 100 per cent effective for those 12 to 15 years old, and 90.7 per cent effective for those five to 11 years old.

