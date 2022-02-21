WECHU reminds public of gathering limits on Family Day

Officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit want residents to enjoy the Family Day holiday on Monday, but keep following COVID-19 public health measures.

WECHU posted a reminder on social media on Monday with key rules under the provincial reopening framework:

• Keep indoor gatherings to 50 people or less.

• Do not attend or host gatherings if you are sick, or if you just finished a 5-day isolation.

Windsor-Essex and the rest of the province moved to the next phase of loosened restrictions on Feb. 17. Here’s a full list of the provincial rules.

Last week, the health unit said there were some positive indicators of the improving burden of disease, such as COVID hospitalizations and the death rate has decreased.

WECHU offices are closed on Monday due to the holiday. New statistics will be released on Tuesday.