WECHU reporting 51 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Sunday as kids 12 and over can now book vaccine shots.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 424 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,373 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,558 people who have recovered.
HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
23 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
5 cases are community acquired
2 cases outbreak related
19 cases are still under investigation.
There are 361 cases that are currently active, including 197 identified as Variants of Concern.
WECHU says 18 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
10 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
1 community outbreak
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
224,875 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
206,345 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
18,530 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
A total of 243,405 doses have been administered to WEC residents.