WECHU reports 142 new high-risk COVID cases since Friday, no additional deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 142 new high-risk cases and 25 hospitalizations on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 585 people.

Of the new high-risk cases, 64 were reported Saturday, 53 were reported Sunday and 25 were reported Monday.

Windsor-Essex has 194 active high-risk cases on Monday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 25 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Monday, including three cases in the ICU. That’s down from the 26 patients reported on Friday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 17 people with COVID in hospital on Sunday. WRH says 10 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, seven are fully vaccinated and three are unvaccinated. There are two COVID patients in the ICU. Both are being primarily treated for the virus. Both are unvaccinated.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare reported Thursday there are less than five people with confirmed COVID-19 in the hospital.

The Erie Shores Healthcare On March 4, reported there are three patients with COVID-19 in hospital. Two are primarily being treated for COVID and both are fully vaccinated.

10 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

5 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

0 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

5 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED