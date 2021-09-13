WECHU reports 173 COVID-19 cases and two deaths over three days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 173 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths over three days.

There were 47 new cases on Saturday, 78 on Sunday and 48 on Monday.

WECHU is also reporting two additional deaths since Sept. 10.

A woman in her 70s from the community;

A woman in her 80s from the community.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 446 people.

There are 20 people in local hospitals with the virus. Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 13 people with COVID in hospital - six are unvaccinated, six are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated. There are six people in the WRH ICU, four are unvaccinated, one is vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

At Erie Shores Healthcare on Sept. 10, there were seven unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one who is vaccinated.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,025 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,064 people who have recovered.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

64 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

37 cases are community acquired

3 cases are outbreak related

3 cases are travel related

66 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

17 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

2 community outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED: