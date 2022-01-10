WECHU reports 2 new deaths, 1288 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days as hospitalizations increase

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 1288 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths over three days.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts in the dashboard are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s, both from the community, have died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 503 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 29,380 confirmed cases of the virus, including 25,521 people who have recovered.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says 67 cases in the region are currently hospitalized, that’s up from 49 on Friday.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 59 people with COVID in hospital on Sunday, which is an increase from 44 on Friday. WRH says 45 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 25 are fully vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 16 are unvaccinated. There are 10 COVID patients in the ICU - five are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Monday, there are nine patients with COVID in hospital. Eight of those patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Six patients are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

2 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

16 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

2 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak

11 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

1 Hospital is in COVID-19 Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

347,059 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

21,838 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine

325,221 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

143,529 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.

A total of 815,809 doses have been administered to WEC residents

84.1% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose.

