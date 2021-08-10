WECHU reports 21 new COVID-19 cases in the region
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,056 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,475 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- Six cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- One case is community acquired
- 14 cases are still under investigation
WECHU says 145 cases are currently active:
- 46 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
- 99 non-VOC cases are active.
There have been 2,080 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases identified in Windsor-Essex.
The health unit says there are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.
There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 436 people.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 291,439 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 31,458 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 259,981 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 551,420 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 76.8 per cent of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 68.5 per cent of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated