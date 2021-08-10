WECHU reports 21 new COVID-19 cases in the region

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,056 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,475 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

Six cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

One case is community acquired

14 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says 145 cases are currently active:

46 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active

99 non-VOC cases are active.

There have been 2,080 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases identified in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit says there are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.

There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 436 people.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: