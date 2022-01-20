WECHU reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 125 hospitalizations

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three additional deaths, 324 new COVID-19 cases and 125 hospitalizations on Thursday.

One man in his 70s, one woman in her 80s, and one man in his 90s, all from the community, have died.The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 524 people.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 32,584 confirmed cases of the virus, including 28,216 people who have recovered. The health unit says 3,844 cases are currently active.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 125 people are in hospital on Thursday, a decrease from 131 on Wednesday. That includes 14 COVID patients in the ICU.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 96 people with COVID in hospital on Wednesday. WRH says 67 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 35 are fully vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 28 are unvaccinated. There are 10 COVID patients in the ICU - seven are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Thursday, there are 10 patients with COVID in hospital. Nine patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Four COVID patients are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

15 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

34 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

0 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak

23 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

9 Hospital Units are under COVID-19 Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED