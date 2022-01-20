WECHU reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 125 hospitalizations
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three additional deaths, 324 new COVID-19 cases and 125 hospitalizations on Thursday.
One man in his 70s, one woman in her 80s, and one man in his 90s, all from the community, have died.The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 524 people.
WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 32,584 confirmed cases of the virus, including 28,216 people who have recovered. The health unit says 3,844 cases are currently active.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The health unit says there are 125 people are in hospital on Thursday, a decrease from 131 on Wednesday. That includes 14 COVID patients in the ICU.
Windsor Regional Hospital reported 96 people with COVID in hospital on Wednesday. WRH says 67 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 35 are fully vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 28 are unvaccinated. There are 10 COVID patients in the ICU - seven are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.
According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Thursday, there are 10 patients with COVID in hospital. Nine patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Four COVID patients are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 15 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak
- 34 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks
- 0 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak
- 23 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak
- 9 Hospital Units are under COVID-19 Outbreak
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 351,094 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 21,729 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- 329,365 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 167,388 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 847,847 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 85.1% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 79.8% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.