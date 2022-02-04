WECHU reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, drop in active high risk cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths, 163 new high risk cases and 70 hospitalizations on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 562 people. One man in his 60s from the community and one man and one woman in their 70s from a long-term care or retirement home have died.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

The region has 728 active high risk cases. That’s down from 1,174 on Thursday.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are 70 people in local hospitals with the virus on Friday, including 11 cases in the ICU. That’s slightly up from 69 cases reported on Thursday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 59 people with COVID in hospital on Thursday. WRH says 30 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 22 are fully vaccinated and eight are unvaccinated. There are four COVID patients in the ICU – two are being primarily treated for the virus. The two patients are fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Wednesday, there are seven patients with COVID in hospital. Three patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Two COVID patients are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.

At Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare on Friday, there were two vaccinated in-patients with confirmed COVID-19.

64 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

21 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

8 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

22 Community Outbreaks

13 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED