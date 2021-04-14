WECHU reports 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in the region on Wednesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 14,509 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,697 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

15 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

9 are outbreak related

2 cases are still under investigation.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 409 people.

The health unit says there have been 345 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases identified in the region.

WECHU says there are 403 cases currently considered active. There are 15 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including five people in the ICU.

There are 12 outbreaks in the region, including seven at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two school outbreaks at St. Peter Catholic Elementary School, St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School and Centennial Central Public School.

Here is the number of Windsor-Essex residents vaccinate:

109,398 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

96,899 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

12,499 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 121,897 doses have been administered to WEC residents

