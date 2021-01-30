The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 and five more people have died in the region.

Three of the deaths are from the community, two women and a man in their 70s and two are from long-term care and retirement homes, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s have passed away.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 316.

As of Saturday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11,120 people who have recovered.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:

10 are outbreak related

six are community acquired

five are close contacts of a confirmed case

10 are still under investigation

The health unit says there are 604 cases considered active. There are now 72 people with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital, including 9 in the ICU.

There are currently 41 outbreaks in the region, WECHU says. Including 18 workplaces, 17 long-term care or retirement homes and six hospital outbreaks.

