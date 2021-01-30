The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 and five more people have died in the region.
Three of the deaths are from the community, two women and a man in their 70s and two are from long-term care and retirement homes, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s have passed away.
The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 316.
As of Saturday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11,120 people who have recovered.
Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:
- 10 are outbreak related
- six are community acquired
- five are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 10 are still under investigation
The health unit says there are 604 cases considered active. There are now 72 people with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital, including 9 in the ICU.
There are currently 41 outbreaks in the region, WECHU says. Including 18 workplaces, 17 long-term care or retirement homes and six hospital outbreaks.
