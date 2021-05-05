iHeartRadio

WECHU reports 40 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 414 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,636 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,838 people who have recovered.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • 20 cases are community acquired
  • 18 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 2 cases are still under investigation.

There are 12 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 1 community outbreak
  • 1 long-term care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak

More coming.