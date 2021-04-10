WECHU reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the region.

The WECHU says a man in his 70s from the community has died related to the virus. The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 407 people.

As of Saturday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 14,349 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,516 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

34 cases are still under investigation.

The health unit says 235 local preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.

WECHU says there are 426 cases currently considered active. There are 13 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including five people in the ICU.

There are nine outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two school outbreaks at St. Peter Catholic Elementary School and Centennial Central Public School.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: