WECHU reports 49 hospitalizations, 558 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 558 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Thursday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts in the dashboard are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 497 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 27,733 confirmed cases of the virus, including 24,710 people who have recovered.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

WECHU reports 49 COVID cases in the region are currently hospitalized.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 44 people with COVID in hospital, 34 of them are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 18 are vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 15 are unvaccinated. There are six COVID patients in the ICU - five are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are three unvaccinated COVID patients and two fully/partially vaccinated patients in the Leamington hospital.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

1 Workplace

10 Community Outbreaks

4 Schools or Daycares

8 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED