WECHU reports 53 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in the region on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 407 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 14,438 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,607 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

19 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

13 cases are community acquired

21 cases are still under investigation.

The health unit says there have been 301 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases identified in Windsor-Essex.

WECHU says there are 424 cases currently considered active. There are six people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including five people in the ICU.

There are nine outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two school outbreaks at St. Peter Catholic Elementary School and Centennial Central Public School.