WECHU reports 58 hospitalizations, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new deaths, 109 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 58 hospitalizations on Thursday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 604 people.
Windsor-Essex has 386 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The health unit reports 58 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Thursday, including two cases in the ICU. That is the same total number as Wednesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.
28 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS
- 12 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks
- 6 Hospital Unit Outbreaks
- 9 Community Outbreaks
- 1 Workplace Outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 356,870 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 86.5% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 345,105 WEC residents are fully vaccinated
- 83.6% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated
- 194,997 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine
- 51.4% of WEC residents 12+ have received a 3rd dose/booster
- 11,198 WEC residents have received a 4th dose.