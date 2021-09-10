WECHU reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 444 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 18,852 confirmed cases of the virus, including 17,865 people who have recovered.

Area hospitals are reporting 20 people who have tested positive are hospitalized . Windsor Regional Hospital reports 12 patients with COVID in hospital, five are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated. Four COVID patients at WRH are in the ICU, including one who is partially vaccinated and three who are unvaccinated.

At Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington, eight people with the virus are in hospital, including seven who are unvaccinated.

There are 543 cases in the region that are currently active - 384 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active, 159 non-VOC are active.

There are three confirmed cases in local schools, but no outbreaks.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

24 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

14 cases are community acquired

3 cases are outbreak related

1 case is travel related

24 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

16 workplaces

1 Long-term care home

2 community outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: