The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 76 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

From the new cases reported Wednesday, 33 are test results that came back on Tuesday, but they were not reported due to an issue in the reporting system. There were 43 new cases for Wednesday.

There were no additional deaths. The local death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 355 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,682 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,999 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

12 are close contacts of confirmed cases

14 are related to outbreaks

14 are considered community acquired

2 are travel related

34 are still under investigation.

WECHU says 328 cases are considered active. There are 43 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 10 people are in the ICU.

There are 11 outbreaks in the region, including six at LTC and retirement homes, two at workplaces, three community outbreaks. A new outbreak was declared at the Salvation Army.