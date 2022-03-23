WECHU reports 88 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 26 hospitalizations

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 88 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths and 26 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 591 people.

Windsor-Essex has 311 active high-risk cases on Wednesday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 26 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Wednesday, including three cases in the ICU. That’s up from the 23 patients reported on Tuesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

8 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

4 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

1 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

3 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED