The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Thursday nine more people with COVID-19 have died.

WECHU also reported 141 new cases of the virus in the region.

The health unit says eight of the deaths were among residents in long-term care homes: one man in his 70s, three women in their 80s, two women in their 90s, and two men in their 80s.

A man in his 70s from the community also passed away.

WECHU has reported triple-digit cases for 10 straight days. A record-high 250 new cases were reported Wednesday.

Here's a breakdown of Thursday's cases:

  • 33 cases are outbreak related
  • 6 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 1 case is community acquired
  • 101 cases are still being investigated

The WECHU says there are 1,290 active cases. There are 80 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 17 in the ICU.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 6,464 confirmed cases of the virus since March, including 5,060 people who have recovered.

There are currently 35 outbreaks in the region:

  • 14 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes
  • 12 workplace outbreaks including 9 at agriculture facilities in Leamington and Kingsville and two in health care and social assistance
  • 3 community outbreaks
  • 3 school outbreaks
  • 3 hospital outbreaks

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 114. Seventy deaths are related to residents in long-term care and retirement homes and two are related to migrant workers.