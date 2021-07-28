WECHU reports five new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, but net increase of two
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The health unit says five cases were reported yesterday but due to routine data cleaning and case review a net increase of two cases was observed.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 3 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 1 case is community acquired
- 1 case is travel related
There are no COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.
There is one workplace outbreak in Windsor-Essex.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,874 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,416 people who have recovered.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 435 people.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 286,689 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 39,018 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 247,671 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 534,360 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 75.6% of WEC 12+ population have received at least 1 dose
- 79.9% of the 12+ population in Ontario have received at least 1 dose
- 65.3% of WEC 12+ population are fully vaccinated
- 67.3% of the 12+ population in Ontario are fully vaccinated