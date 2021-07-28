WECHU reports five new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, but net increase of two

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The health unit says five cases were reported yesterday but due to routine data cleaning and case review a net increase of two cases was observed.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

3 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is community acquired

1 case is travel related

There are no COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.

There is one workplace outbreak in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,874 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,416 people who have recovered.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 435 people.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: