WECHU reports man in 20s dies with COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 131 new high risk cases and 39 hospitalizations on Thursday.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 90s, both from the community, have died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 576 people.

Windsor-Essex has 316 active high risk cases on Thursday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

23 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

10 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

1 Hospital Unit Outbreak

11 Community Outbreaks

1 Workplace Outbreak

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 39 people in local hospitals with the virus on Thursday, including nine cases in the ICU. That’s an increase from 34 reported on Tuesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 31 people with COVID in hospital on Wednesday. WRH says 21 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 15 are fully vaccinated and six are unvaccinated. There are four COVID patients in the ICU. Two are being primarily treated for the virus. One is vaccinated and one is unvaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Thursday, there are seven patients with COVID in hospital. Four patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Two COVID patients are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED