WECHU reports no new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
WECHU says there was a decrease of three cases from Tuesday. Zero new cases were reported, but due to routine data clean up of historical cases a net decrease of three was observed.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,843 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,391 people who have recovered.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 436 people.
WECHU says eight people who have tested positive for the virus are in hospital.
There are only 16 active COVID cases in the region.
- 3 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active.
- 13 non-VOC cases are active.
The health unit says one workplace is in COVID-19 outbreak.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 280,103 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 64,612 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 215,491 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 495,594 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 75.8% of WEC adults have received at least 1 dose
- 79.5% of adults in Ontario have received at least 1 dose
- 60.1% of WEC adults are fully vaccinated
There are 58.4% of adults in Ontario who are fully vaccinated.