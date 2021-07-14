WECHU reports no new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

WECHU says there was a decrease of three cases from Tuesday. Zero new cases were reported, but due to routine data clean up of historical cases a net decrease of three was observed.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,843 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,391 people who have recovered.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 436 people.

WECHU says eight people who have tested positive for the virus are in hospital.

There are only 16 active COVID cases in the region.

3 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active.

13 non-VOC cases are active.

The health unit says one workplace is in COVID-19 outbreak.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

280,103 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

64,612 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

215,491 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 495,594 doses have been administered to WEC residents

75.8% of WEC adults have received at least 1 dose

79.5% of adults in Ontario have received at least 1 dose

60.1% of WEC adults are fully vaccinated

There are 58.4% of adults in Ontario who are fully vaccinated.