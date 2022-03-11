WECHU reports no new deaths, 26 hospitalizations

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 91 new high-risk cases and 26 hospitalizations on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 585 people.

Windsor-Essex has 252 active high-risk cases on Friday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 26 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Friday, including four cases in the ICU. That’s the same number of hospitalizations as Thursday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 19 people with COVID in hospital on Thursday. WRH says 10 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, seven are fully vaccinated and three are unvaccinated. There are three COVID patients in the ICU. All three are being primarily treated for the virus. Two are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare reported Thursday there are less than five people with confirmed COVID-19 in the hospital.

The Erie Shores Healthcare numbers were not yet updated on their website.

10 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

5 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

0 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

5 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED