WECHU reports one new COVID-19 case, one new death
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19 and one new death in the region.
The WECHU says a woman in her 70s from the community has passed away.
The local death toll related to COVID-19 is now at 435 people.
The WECHU says there was one new case reported Tuesday, but due to another data clean-up of historical cases, there was a net decrease of nine cases.
The one new case is still under investigation.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,834 COVID-19 cases including 16,365 residents who have recovered.
WECHU says 34 cases are considered active. Of the active cases, eight are variants of concern and 26 are non-variants.
There are 14 Windsor-Essex residents with COVID-19 in the hospital, including one person in the ICU.
The WECHU is currently monitoring two outbreaks, one at a workplace in the manufacturing sector in Lakeshore and one community outbreak at the Downtown Mission.
Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:
- 275,568 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 95,234 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 180,334 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 455,902 doses have been administered to WEC residents