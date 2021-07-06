WECHU reports one new COVID-19 case, one new death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19 and one new death in the region.

The WECHU says a woman in her 70s from the community has passed away.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 is now at 435 people.

The WECHU says there was one new case reported Tuesday, but due to another data clean-up of historical cases, there was a net decrease of nine cases.

The one new case is still under investigation.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,834 COVID-19 cases including 16,365 residents who have recovered.

WECHU says 34 cases are considered active. Of the active cases, eight are variants of concern and 26 are non-variants.

There are 14 Windsor-Essex residents with COVID-19 in the hospital, including one person in the ICU.

The WECHU is currently monitoring two outbreaks, one at a workplace in the manufacturing sector in Lakeshore and one community outbreak at the Downtown Mission.

Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: