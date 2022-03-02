WECHU reports one new COVID-19 death, 41 hospitalizations

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 88 new high-risk cases and 41 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

One man in his 80s from the community has passed away. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 579 people.

Windsor-Essex has 277 active high-risk cases on Wednesday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 41 people in local hospitals with the virus on Tuesday, including five cases in the ICU. That’s a decrease from 59 reported on Tuesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 36 people with COVID in the hospital on Tuesday. WRH says 21 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 16 are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and four are unvaccinated. There are seven COVID patients in the ICU. Three are being primarily treated for the virus. Two are vaccinated and one is unvaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Wednesday, there are three vaccinated patients with COVID in the hospital. There are two patients being primarily treated for the virus.

17 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

7 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

2 Hospital Unit Outbreak

6 Community Outbreaks

2 Workplace Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED