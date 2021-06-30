Woman in her 70s dies related to COVID-19 as WECHU reports 10 new cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

A woman in her 70s who lived in the community is the latest death linked to COVID.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 435 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,830 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,335 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 16 people who have tested positive for the virus are in hospital and six are in the ICU.

BREAKDOWN OF THE NEW CASES:

4 cases are community acquired

1 case is travel-related outside of North America

5 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

1 workplace are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: