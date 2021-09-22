WECHU reports one new death, 50 additional COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

WECHU says a woman in her 80s from the community has died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 451 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,408 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,610 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 347 cases are currently active - 212 are variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 135 are non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

22 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

8 cases are community acquired

2 cases are travel related

18 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

13 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

1 community outbreak

5 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED: