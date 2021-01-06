The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 17 more people have died related to COVID-19, a new single-day high.

Fourteen residents of long-term care or retirement homes died - a man in his 70s, four women and two men in their 80s, four women and two men in their 90s, a woman in her 100s.

Three people were from the community - a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 90s.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 187 people in the region.

“My heart goes out to all of the families who lost their loved ones,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

The previous record-high number of deaths reported by WECHU in a single day was 16 on Monday.

There are 170 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 8,846 confirmed cases, including 6,195 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

16 are related to outbreaks

6 are related to household contacts

2 are considered community acquired

146 are still under investigation

WECHU says 2,464 cases are considered active. There are 92 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 16 people are in the ICU. The health unit says 176 people with suspected cases are in hospital.

There are 41 outbreaks in the region, including 20 at LTC and retirement homes, 16 at workplaces, three community outbreaks and two at schools.

Note: Due to technical difficulties WECHU did not do a YouTube update, but an audio recording with media questions and answers is expected to be released later Wednesday.