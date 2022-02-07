WECHU reports three new COVID-19 deaths, 360 high risk cases over three days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths and 360 new high risk cases over the past three days.

WECHU says 70 cases are currently in local hospitals, including 10 cases in the ICU.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 565 people. One woman in her 60s and two men in their 70s, all from the community, have died.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

The region has 672 active high risk cases. That’s down from 728 on Thursday.

62 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

21 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

8 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

22 Community Outbreaks

11 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

353,602 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

85.7% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

336,441 WEC residents are fully vaccinated

81.5% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated

181,109 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.

51.8% of WEC residents 18+ have received a 3rd dose/booster.

