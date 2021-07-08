WECHU reports two new COVID-19 cases in the region
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.
The WECHU says while there were two cases reported, there is a net increase of zero cases due to an ongoing data clean-up.
Both new cases acquired COVID-19 in the community, the health unit says.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,832 COVID-19 cases including 16,374 residents who have recovered.
WECHU says 23 cases are considered active. Of the active cases, 10 are variants of concern and 13 are non-variants.
There are 11 Windsor-Essex residents with COVID-19 in the hospital, including one person in the ICU.
The local death toll related to the virus remains at 435.
The WECHU is currently monitoring two outbreaks, one at a workplace in the manufacturing sector in Lakeshore and one community outbreak at the Downtown Mission.
Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:
- 276,693 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 84,946 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 191,747 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 468,440 doses have been administered to WEC residents