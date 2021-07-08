WECHU reports two new COVID-19 cases in the region

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.

The WECHU says while there were two cases reported, there is a net increase of zero cases due to an ongoing data clean-up.

Both new cases acquired COVID-19 in the community, the health unit says.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,832 COVID-19 cases including 16,374 residents who have recovered.

WECHU says 23 cases are considered active. Of the active cases, 10 are variants of concern and 13 are non-variants.

There are 11 Windsor-Essex residents with COVID-19 in the hospital, including one person in the ICU.

The local death toll related to the virus remains at 435.

The WECHU is currently monitoring two outbreaks, one at a workplace in the manufacturing sector in Lakeshore and one community outbreak at the Downtown Mission.

Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: