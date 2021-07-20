WECHU reports two new COVID-19 cases, removes one death from total count

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

One case is travel related and one case is still under investigation.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 435 people. One death was removed from the total count.

“A death was removed as COVID-19 was not associated with the fatal outcome,” according to a news release from the health unit.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,849 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,399 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 15 Cases are currently active. Three Variants of Concern (VOC) cases are active and 12 non-VOC cases are active.

WECHU says three people who have tested positive for the virus are in hospital.

There is one workplace outbreak in the region.

