WECHU rescinds letter of instruction for recreation and fitness facilities
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has rescinded its letter of instruction for sport and recreational facilities due to the upcoming changes to proof of vaccination requirements.
In a statement issued Friday, WECHU said due to recent announcements and changes to vaccination verification come March 1 the health unit is rescinding its letter and is not issuing any additional orders at this time.
The health unit issued the letter requiring proof of vaccination requirements for everyone over the age of 12 entering facilities used for sport and recreational fitness activities last November.
The WECHU said it is working to align the region with the direction of the province and the Ministry of Health.
The health unit will continue to monitor the local COVID-19 situation and epidemiology.
