WECHU rescinds letter of instruction pausing entry of temporary foreign workers

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has rescinded the Letter of Instruction suspending the arrival of temporary foreign workers’ program in the region.

The letter was issued to employers of temporary foreign workers on Tuesday calling for them to cancel, suspend or postpone any arrangements for the arrival over workers over the next three weeks.

The health unit says the letter was issued in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and evidence of spread in congregate settings to “preserve capacity of isolation resources which were full and spilling over into community hotel rooms. Isolating those who are sick or who have been exposed is a requirement of provincial guidance and is an integral strategy to contain the virus and break the chain of transmission.”

Throughout the week, the health unit says it has been working with all levels of government to resolve the issue.

Local leaders in healthcare, housing, and social services have been able to increase isolation capacity and meet the requirements for workers who are sick or have been exposed to the virus.

As a result, the health unit has rescinded the letter.

A complete list of all local and provincial restrictions is available on the health unit’s website.