WECHU rescinds order that closed Downtown Mission facilities

The Downtown Mission says the Windsor Essex County Health Unit has rescinded its order that temporarily closed the shelter’s facilities on Victoria and Ouellette avenues.

WECHU had issued an order on Feb. 22 to suppress a COVID-19 outbreak that had infected a significant number of the organization’s staff and guests. The health unit said on March 15 there were approximately 97 cases linked to the mission outbreak.

The City of Windsor and several community partners transformed the aquatic centre into a transitional emergency shelter on Feb.21. During its time in operatio,n over 160 emergency shelter guests across all sites were provided shelter, meals, and tested for COVID-19 and over 150 received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Mission officials say the transition back to the Downtown Mission will take place over the coming days, with approximately 20 residents relocating each day.

“Without the collaboration of agencies that came together during our outbreak, providing emergency shelter to those in need, this incredible transition would not have been possible,” said mission executive director Ron Dunn.

“The team coalesced almost immediately and considering the logistics, that was a huge accomplishment. Our Mission staff adapted quickly to the change in locations and staffed the aquatic centre along with partnering agencies, with excellence and professionalism. I am very proud of our Team and the work done throughout this entire global pandemic.”

Dunn said the mission is extremely thankful for the support and guidance provided by the health unit and appreciates the professional working relationship and courtesies extended to the organization in what was a very difficult time for its guests, staff and volunteers.