WECHU’s 'Destination Vaccination' bus on the move Thursday

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit’s “Destination Vaccination” bus will be rolling around Essex County this week with stops in Leamington and Windsor.

The WECHU has partnered with Transit Windsor for the program to help make it convenient for residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine closer to home. The bus brings nurses on the road to administer the shots in key locations.

The bus will be in the Municipality of Leamington on Thursday, Sept. 2 at:

Stop 1 – 33 Princess Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stop 2 – Seacliff Park from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The bus will be in the City of Windsor throughout the day (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) on Friday, Sept. 3:

Stop 1 – Dieppe Gardens (78 Riverside Drive West)

Stop 2 – John Atkinson Memorial Centre (4270 Alice Street)

Stop 3 – Forest Glade Arena (3205 Forest Glade Drive)

WECHU will update the bus’s location, including when it will move on its Facebook on Twitter accounts.