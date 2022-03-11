WECHU still looking for permanent medical health officer

The search continues for a permanent medical health officer for Windsor and Essex County.

Acting medical health officer Dr. Shanker Nesathurai stepped into the position last September after Dr. Wajid Ahmed resigned to become the associate medical officer of health for the province.

"I think that, for now, the acting role is what I think would be my preference," Nesathurai said. "I think that thinking back to the pandemic, the pandemic has been unpredictable, it's been disruptive for every person in the community."

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says they are still in the process of actively looking for a permanent replacement.