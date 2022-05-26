WECHU to end COVID-19 updates and regular media briefings
It’s an end of an era for COVID-19 updates with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
WECHU says Thursday’s bi-weekly update is the final COVID-19 Public Health Update to be issued by the health unit.
This will be the final COVID-19 public health update issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. Our Local Data webpage will continue to be updated every Thursday: https://t.co/11OgObtoar
For today's COVID-19 public health update please go to: https://t.co/c2XR7aNbHs pic.twitter.com/aW1d7fYPdm
In the most recent update, the health unit reported two new deaths and 35 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past two days. There are 29 people in the hospital with COVID-19.
The health unit also released its weekly epidemiological summary on Thursday. The weekly high-risk case rate is 51.8 cases per 100,000 population, a decrease of 47.8 per cent compared to the previous week.
The local data section of their website will continue to be updated every Thursday at noon with COVID-19 information.
The last regular COVID-19 update video media briefing will be on June 2.
WECHU has been providing regular COVID-19 updates since the pandemic began in March 2020
