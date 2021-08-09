WECHU to host youth COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is hosting a youth-focused COVID-19 vaccine pop-up on Wednesday.

In an effort to get more youth vaccinated against the virus the health unit will be hosting a vaccination clinic for youth 12-17 at the Sandwich Teen Action Group (STAG).

The clinic will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Health cards are not required at the vaccination clinics and the health unit will provide refreshments.

Further information is available on wevax.ca